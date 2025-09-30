Windows 11 version 25H2 is Now Generally Available; Rollout Starting Today

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you are using Windows 11, today is the big day for you. Microsoft has officially started rolling out version 25H2, the company’s annual update for Windows 11. After weeks of testing in the Release Preview Channel, the update is now reaching all users via Windows Update.

Since Microsoft is delivering it as a small enablement package, the installation won’t take long compared to a full upgrade. Do note that Windows 11 25H2 includes all the recently announced features in Windows 11, version 24H2. That’s not all; the update is streamlined, given that “both versions use a shared code base and servicing branch, streamlining the update.“

In other words, this also means that Windows 11 25H2 doesn’t add new features. Microsoft says that the focus is on reliability and security. According to John Cable, Vice President, Product Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, “Version 25H2 includes significant advancements in build and runtime vulnerability detection, coupled with AI-assisted secure coding.”

He further added that the release is designed to “address and mitigate security threats in adherence to a robust security development lifecycle (SDL) policy.” Not to forget, Microsoft has already confirmed the removal of WMIC and PowerShell 2.0 from this release, as it wants to limit attack surfaces and block potential malware abuse.

For those eager to install right away, Microsoft has also published the official Windows 11 25H2 ISOs. After much anticipation, the ISOs are finally available for download, making clean installs or in-place upgrades easier.

The rollout will expand gradually over the next few months, with Microsoft monitoring feedback and placing safeguard holds on devices with driver or app incompatibilities. You can also track known issues on the Windows release health hub.