Microsoft Confirms Windows 11 KB5063878 Update Not Behind SSD Failure

There's apparently no connection between the update and the issue

Over the last few days or so, Windows users have been frustrated about issues related to SSD and HDD failures allegedly tied to the August 2025 Windows 11 security update. Multiple user reports around social media hinted that the KB5063878 patch might be causing data corruption issues.

While Microsoft asked users for additional feedback about the issue, it has now announced an update in the matter. In a fresh statement given to Bleeping Computer, the company confirmed that the KB5063878 update did not trigger the reported storage drive problems.

After a thorough investigation, Microsoft said, “No connection was found between the August 2025 Windows security update and the types of hard drive failures reported on social media.”

The statement follows a recent service alert where Microsoft said it was unable to reproduce the problem on fully updated systems. To be cautious, the company has been gathering detailed reports from affected users while continuing to run internal checks.

Microsoft also noted that it has worked with storage hardware partners to test the issue further. So far, telemetry data or lab results haven’t shown an increase in disk failures or file corruption after installing KB5063878.

Microsoft emphasized that it will continue monitoring post-update feedback and investigate any new reports that surface. For now, it’s in your best interest to avoid downloading, copying, or writing large files when your disk is more than half full.