Microsoft debuts Surveys Agent with Copilot

Microsoft has unveiled Surveys Agent, a new AI-powered tool built into Microsoft 365 Copilot. The feature is now rolling out to commercial users under the Frontier program, giving businesses early access to upcoming Copilot innovations.

Creating smarter survey with AI

Surveys Agent is designed to take the pain out of planning, launching, and managing surveys. Instead of juggling different tools, users can now create, refine, and track surveys through a single conversational experience. Microsoft says the agent can:

Draft surveys aligned with your goals

Refine questions for clarity and effectiveness

Launch surveys with structured plans and timelines

Send invitations and reminders automatically

Track responses and analyze results directly in chat

By automating these steps, Surveys Agent ensures teams can focus on gathering insights rather than managing logistics.

How it works

Getting started is pretty straightforward; simply follow the steps below:

Sign in at microsoft365.com/copilot with a work or school account

Open the Agents > Surveys (Frontier) section in Copilot

Enter a simple prompt or choose from built-in examples

Review and edit the auto-generated survey preview

Type “Ready to send” to receive a tailored distribution and monitoring plan

You can also export responses to Excel, enabling deeper collaboration and analysis.

Availability

Surveys Agent is available today in the Agent Store under Built by Microsoft for commercial Copilot users enrolled in the Frontier program. If you’re a business interested can sign up, head over to aka.ms/GetSurveysAgent.