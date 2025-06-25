Microsoft Details Why You Should Upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 10 support ends in just a few months, and Microsoft is sharing why moving to Windows 11 makes sense. They say Windows 11 isn’t just a fresh coat of paint but offers real improvements.

According to the company, security is a big reason to switch. Windows 11 requires TPM 2.0 and adds tools like Smart App Control and virtualization-based security. Microsoft says these changes have cut security problems by over half and greatly reduced firmware attacks.

Updates also install faster on Windows 11—up to more than twice as fast compared to Windows 10. That can save a lot of time and hassle.

Windows 11 packs features to help you work better, like Snap Layouts and improved virtual desktops. The interface is cleaner overall, though some still find the taskbar and Start menu less than perfect.

There are new accessibility options, too, including Voice Access, Live Captions, and Focus Sessions. These make the OS easier to use for people who need assistive tech.

Plus, Windows 11 brings AI tools like AI-powered search and Paint Cocreator. Some of these work only on brand-new PCs, but others are available when upgrading from Windows 10.

If you’re not ready to switch, Microsoft has good news. They’re offering a free Extended Security Update program for Windows 10 users who back up their PC settings with a Microsoft Account. This gives extra time to plan your move.