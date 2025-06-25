Windows 10 Users Get Free Security Updates for One Year, Enrollment Now Open

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

With support for Windows 10 ending in October 2025, Microsoft is now letting users enroll in its Extended Security Updates program. The good news is that the first year can be free. A new enrollment wizard is rolling out in the Settings app starting today for Windows 10 Insiders, giving users a simple way to opt in.

Microsoft is offering three ways to get the updates. You can either sync your PC using the Windows Backup app, redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, or pay $30. While the paid option is still there, most users will be able to stay secure without spending anything.

This is the first time Microsoft has opened up the Extended Security Updates program to everyday users. Previously, it was limited to business customers only. The security updates will run from October 15, 2025, to October 13, 2026.

Wider rollout of the wizard will begin with July’s optional updates, and general availability is expected by mid-August. Organizations can also enroll their devices now using Microsoft’s Volume Licensing Program, though at a higher cost of $61 per device. For Windows 365 users, Microsoft will include updates at no extra charge.

Windows 10 won’t stop working after support ends, but new updates and features won’t arrive unless you’re enrolled. Microsoft 365 apps will keep getting feature updates until August 2026 and security patches until October 2028.

The free update options give users more breathing room, especially those with older PCs that can’t run Windows 11 due to its strict hardware requirements.