Microsoft Edge for Android may suggest SteamDB extension when visiting Steam

Microsoft is testing a new feature in Edge Canary for Android, targeting gamers who frequently browse Steam.

While Microsoft Edge on Android currently offers limited extension support, it does include useful add-ons, like the popular ad blockers UBlock Origin and UBlock Origin Lite, both offering built-in Adblock Plus, including SteamDB, a popular browser extension that displays price history, hidden discounts, and real-time game updates directly on Steam pages.

SteamDB Extension recommendation in Edge on Android

And guess what? Microsoft appears to be experimenting with a form of extension ads—or as the company calls them, “contextual extension recommendations”, tucked behind a feature flag called Android Extension Contextual Recommendation for SteamDB.

When enabled, users may receive a prompt to install SteamDB while visiting the Steam website in Edge Canary on Android, even if they haven’t previously installed the extension. This suggests the recommendation is behavior-based, not dependent on local extension data.

“Stop overplaying games. SteamDB is a browser extension that shows real price history, hidden discounts and game updates—right on the Steam page.” the recommendation from Edge Canary on Android reads.

Tapping the “Get it for Microsoft Edge” prompt leads users to install the extension.

It’s worth noting that SteamDB integration in Edge on Android is not enabled by default. The experiment is currently hidden behind a flag in Edge Canary for Android. If successful, this could pave the way for more contextual extension recommendations in the future.