Microsoft forgets its Surface Pro runs on Windows, and not iPadOS

The company has been trolled heavily for a blunder post on X

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

From time to time, even big brands find themselves in awkward situations, or let’s say outright blunders. The latest one comes from Microsoft’s official Surface account, which showcased the Surface Pro as the “ultimate research buddy.” The catch? The photo showed it running iPadOS instead of Windows.

The blunder was first spotted by Windows Central, but the original tweet has since been deleted at the time of writing this piece. However, the news outlet managed to grab a screenshot of the post on X that sparked the troll.

Image credit: @Surface on X

Users were quick to take jab at the company, with one calling “Even Microsoft can’t bring themselves to use the Surface.” While other user takes big by commenting, “How does a trillion-dollar company mess up this bad?”

Well, the situation became worse when X’s Community Notes confirmed that the screenshot indeed displayed Apple’s operating system, not Windows 11.

The mistake has quickly become another meme moment for Microsoft, piling on after a week where the company already faced criticism over Windows 11 updates reportedly affecting SSDs.

This one may be minor hiccups in comparison, but for a flagship brand like Surface, showing off the competition’s OS is about as ironic, and embarrassing, as it gets.

Rishaj Upadhyay

