Phison Confirms PCDIY Report on Preview Engineering Firmware Causing SSD Failures Tied to KB5063878 Update

The update has been headache for many

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

It’s not hidden anymore that Windows 11 24H2’s August Patch Tuesday update, KB5063878, has been problematic for many. Multiple user across multiple online forums have reported noticing SSD (and in some cases HDD) failures and corruption issues.

While early statements from both Phison and Microsoft hinted there was no connection between the update and SSD failures, things changed over the weekend. A Facebook group of PC enthusiasts, PCDIY, pointed out that the real culprit may be pre-release engineering firmware.

Now, Phison has followed up on that report and issued a statement to Neowin. The company says:

In response to the recent PCDIY! Facebook post, Phison engaged the PCDIY! contact to investigate. The results shown in the link below detail that Phison examined the exact SSDs used in the PCDIY! testing and determined PCDIY! was utilizing an engineering preview firmware, which is not the final firmware used in the CORSAIR FORCE SERIES MP600 SSD 2TB and other drives with the E16 controller available for sale to consumers on the market. Phison also replicated the PCDIY! tests on-site with the same SSD models and the same stress tests (100GB/1TB writes) utilizing consumer-available SSDs and found no failures or crashes. Phison further confirmed to the news outlet that the stress tests damaged drives when using pre-release engineering firmware, specifically the Corsair FORCE MP600 SSD with the Phison E16 NAND controller.

The findings confirm that regular consumer drives remain safe, while failures only occurred on non-retail engineering firmware used in PCDIY’s testing.

For now, Corsair hasn’t issued any statement in this matter, however, we expect the company to speak publicly soon. If we come across any statement by the company, we’ll update it here. So, stay tuned!