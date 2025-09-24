How to Use Microsoft Forms for Surveys and Quizzes

Want to make a quick survey, poll, or quiz without complicated tools? Microsoft Forms has you covered. It is simple, free, and helps you gather feedback in minutes. Here is how you can start using it today.

How to Use Microsoft Forms?

Getting Started with Microsoft Forms

First, you will need to sign in and set up your form.

1. Sign in to Microsoft Forms

Follow these steps to access Forms.

Go to forms.microsoft.com. Sign in with your Microsoft 365 account.



2. Create a New Form

Start a blank form and add the basics.

Click New Form.

Type a title and description to introduce your form.

3. Add Questions

When your form is ready, it is time to add some questions.

Select Add New.

Choose from multiple choice, text, rating, or date questions. Add images or videos to make the form more engaging. Use the required toggle if the answer is mandatory.

Customizing Your Form

Now let us make your form look good and flow better.

1. Change Theme

Apply a visual style that matches your brand.

Click the Theme button at the top. Pick a color, image, or upload your own background.

2. Add Sections

Adding sections helps break up longer forms.

Split your form into sections for better organization. Use this when creating longer surveys or quizzes.

3. Set Branching

Branching makes your form smarter and more personal.

Use branching logic to direct users to different questions. Customize paths so respondents only see relevant questions.

Sharing and Collecting Responses

Once your form looks right, share it with others in a few clicks.

1. Share the Form Link

Send a direct link for quick access.

Click Share in the upper right corner.

Copy the link or generate a QR code. Share via email or social media for wider reach.

2. Set Permissions

Control who can fill out your form.

Allow anyone with the link to respond. Restrict access only to people in your organization.

3. Embed in a Website

Place the form directly on a page your audience already visits.

Use the embed code to insert the form into a webpage or blog. Adjust the height and width to match your site layout.

Viewing and Analyzing Results

When responses start rolling in, review and analyze them fast.

1. Check Responses

See overall stats or drill into single answers.

Open your form and go to the Responses tab. View summary charts and individual answers.

2. Export to Excel

Use Excel for deeper analysis and reporting.

Click Open in Excel to analyze data in more detail.

Filter, sort, or apply formulas to customize insights.

3. Use Built-In Charts

Leverage automatic visuals for quick takeaways.

Microsoft Forms shows real time charts for quick insights. Charts update automatically as new responses come in.

FAQs

How do I create a quiz in Microsoft Forms? Select New Quiz instead of New Form, then add questions and assign points. Can I collaborate with others on a form? Yes. Use the Share to Collaborate link so others can edit your form. Is Microsoft Forms free? Yes. It is included with Microsoft accounts, and Microsoft 365 users get more features. Can I limit the number of responses? Yes. Under Settings, set start and end dates or close the form once enough responses are collected.

Conclusion

Microsoft Forms makes it easy to build surveys and quizzes, share them widely, and turn responses into insights. With a few simple steps, you can launch a polished form for school, work, or any project that needs quick feedback.