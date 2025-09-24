Microsoft Forms: Add Sub Questions with Branching

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you want to make your surveys more dynamic, sub questions are the way to go. This guide will show you how to add them step by step in Microsoft Forms.

How to Add Sub Questions in Microsoft Forms?

1. Use Choice Questions as Parent

Start by creating a parent question where users select an answer.

Click Add New and select Choice.

Enter your main question. Add the options that will lead to different sub questions.

For a broader overview of getting started, see this guide on how to use Microsoft Forms.

2. Turn on Branching

Branching lets you show sub questions based on the selected answer.

Open the three dots menu in the top right corner. Select Branching.

For each answer, choose the follow up question to display.

You can also improve your survey flow with features like a comment box in Microsoft Forms.

3. Create Sub Questions

Now you can add the sub questions that appear after specific answers.

Add new questions under your form. Assign them as the destination in the Branching menu. Repeat for each choice that requires a sub question.

4. Test the Flow

Always preview your form to ensure sub questions show correctly.

Click Preview at the top. Choose different answers to confirm the right sub question appears.

After confirming your branching works, clean up test drafts by deleting a form in Microsoft Forms so your workspace stays organized.

Why Use Sub Questions in Forms

Sub questions make surveys smarter by adapting to each respondent. They help:

Collect targeted details.

Avoid unnecessary questions.

Keep forms shorter and user friendly.

To make responses even more genuine, check out How to Make Microsoft Forms Anonymous and collect answers without revealing participant identities.

FAQs

Is branching available in Microsoft Forms for free users? Yes. Branching works in both free and Microsoft 365 accounts. Can I use sub questions in quizzes as well as surveys? Yes. You can chain several sub questions by linking each one in the branching settings. Is branching available in Microsoft Forms for free users? Yes. Branching works in both free and Microsoft 365 accounts. Can I use sub questions in quizzes as well as surveys? Yes. Branching works the same way in quizzes, so you can add follow ups to specific answers.

Conclusion

Adding sub questions in Microsoft Forms makes your surveys more interactive and relevant. With branching, you can guide respondents through tailored questions and keep your forms short, clear, and effective. Once your survey is optimized with sub questions, explore how to share a Microsoft Form so participants can easily access and respond to it.

If you want more advanced control, you may also learn how to change the owner of a Microsoft Form.