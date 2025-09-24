How to Add a Comment Box in Microsoft Forms (Step-by-Step)

Adding a comment box in Microsoft Forms lets respondents type free text instead of selecting predefined answers. This guide explains how to do it quickly.

1. Open Your Form

Start by signing in to your Microsoft Forms account.

Sign in at Microsoft Forms. Select an existing form or click New Form to create one.

2. Insert a Text Question

Next, add a question that allows free text input.

Click the Add new button.

Choose the Text option. A blank text field will appear in your form.

3. Enable Long Answer

Now, give respondents more space to type detailed comments.

Select the three dots (More settings) on the question. Toggle on Long answer to enable extended input.



You can adjust the box to suit your form’s needs.

Enter a clear label such as “Leave your comments” or “Share your feedback.” Use the Required toggle if you want to make the comment mandatory. Reorder the question by dragging it into the right spot in your form.

5. Preview and Test

Finally, check how the comment box looks and works.

Click Preview in the top menu.

Test the comment box on desktop and mobile to ensure it works as expected.

Collects detailed feedback beyond multiple choice options.

Helps identify user concerns or suggestions in their own words.

Makes surveys, quizzes, or invitations more engaging and flexible.

FAQs

How do I add multiple comment boxes in Microsoft Forms? Repeat the steps above and insert another Text question wherever you need it. Can I limit the length of comments? Yes. Use the question settings to add restrictions like text length or required keywords. Do comment box answers show in Excel exports? Yes. When you export responses to Excel, all comment text appears in the corresponding column. Can I add a comment box to quizzes as well as forms? Yes. Comment boxes work in both forms and quizzes, allowing participants to explain answers or give feedback.

Conclusion

Adding a comment box in Microsoft Forms is a simple way to make your surveys and quizzes more interactive. By enabling free text responses, you get valuable insights directly from participants in their own words. If you also need to manage forms beyond adding comments, see this tutorial on how to change the owner of a Microsoft Form.