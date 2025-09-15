Microsoft Ignite 2025 promises AI insights and hands-on learning

The registration for the event is now live

Microsoft has officially opened registration for Ignite 2025. For the uninitiated, that is the company’s annual tech conference, set for November 18–21, this year.

As noted by Microsoft, the event will be held both online and in person, with limited in-person seats available on a first-come basis.

Microsoft further says that this year’s Ignite focuses on scaling innovation in the AI era. The company wants to do that by bringing together Microsoft executives, industry leaders, and partners for four days of learning and collaboration.

The 2025 Ignite Keynote will include speakers, such as CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella. Then, you’ll hear words from Judson Althoff, Mark Russinovich, and Nicole Dezen, offering insights into AI leadership, cloud innovation, and partner strategy.

The company also mentions that attendees can expect more than 40 breakout sessions. These sessions will cover topics like modernizing infrastructure, unified security operations, co-selling opportunities, and breaking down data silos. That’s not all; there are partner-led theater sessions scheduled as well. These sessions will highlight how to build and scale intelligent apps and AI agents on Microsoft Cloud.

Moreover, the Partner Exchange expo hub will provide demos, expert access, and networking lounges. For hands-on learners, the event also features skilling labs, on-site certification exams, and relaxed networking events designed to spark collaboration.

Last but not least, the registration for the event is now live, as Microsoft urges partners to grab in-person slots quickly.