Microsoft Rolls Out Improved Autofill Experience in Edge

Microsoft has been quite serious about improving Edge browser, which it calls as its AI browser. The ccompany released version 142.0.3595.33 of Edge on October 21, 2025, and is now available in the Beta Channel.

The highlight of this update is an improved Autofill system that now asks users whether they want to save entered address data before doing so. This small but welcome change ensures that only intentional entries are stored.

It eventually helps reducing clutter and accidental saves. Microsoft says the feature will roll out gradually as part of a controlled release. So, if you aren’t seeing it yet on your Edge browser, you’ll soon see it.

Alongside, these changes Microsoft has also transition to WebUI 2 with the version 142 of Edge. For the uninitiated, WebUI 2 has helped drop load times by up to 40% across various features, including the PDF viewer. The migration promises better performance and smoother animations throughout the browser.

Meanwhile, Microsoft isn’t slowing down on the AI front. The update expands the recently introduced Copilot Mode in Edge, allowing users to interact with Copilot directly from the browser sidebar for writing help, summaries, and recommendations.