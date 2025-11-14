Microsoft Starts Forced Upgrade to Windows 11 25H2 on Older Versions

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Windows 11 25H2 rollout has expanded to everyone, and Microsoft now pushes the update to all consumer devices running versions that reached or are nearing end-of-life. This applies to Windows 11 23H2, 22H2, and 21H1, which no longer receive security fixes.

Microsoft started auto-installing Windows 11 25H2 on Home and Pro editions that still run outdated builds. Devices on 23H2 are first in line since the 2023 Update went out of support on November 11. You can delay the upgrade for a few weeks in Windows Update, but you cannot stay indefinitely on a build that no longer receives patches.

Many users wanted to remain on 23H2 because Windows 11 24H2 had several issues, and there are still concerns around 25H2. Reports mention black screens and system glitches after installing KB5068861, along with installation errors such as 0x800f0983. These problems made some users hesitant to move forward even after support for older versions ended.

Microsoft also confirmed that Windows 11 25H2 is now available as an optional upgrade for Windows 10 devices. This applies whether the device uses Extended Security Updates or not. Unlike previous years, when users could choose between 23H2 or 24H2, but now 25H2 is the only upgrade option offered to Windows 10 users.

Some users see the forced rollout as harsh, but running a build that is two years old creates unnecessary security risks for users. Microsoft considers mandatory upgrades controversial but justified since keeping devices on supported versions improves security, stability, and compatibility.

Have you upgraded to 25H2? Let us know in the comments.

via WindowsLatest