Microsoft Store update adds Copilot Agents in AI Hub and eases app downloads

After announcing major policy updates for app developers, Microsoft has now rolled out a fresh Microsoft Store update (version 22508.1401.x.x and higher) for Windows Insiders. The biggest highlight of this update is that it adds Microsoft 365 Copilot Agents in the AI Hub.

When you click on the new agent cards, they will open directly into Microsoft 365 Copilot. There, you can explore categories like Prompt, Writing, Idea, Career, and Learning coaches, along with Analyst and Researcher.

These cards only appear if the Microsoft 365 Copilot app is installed and are subject to subscription tier availability.

Another change coming with this update is the ability to launch apps provided and updated by publishers directly from the product page or the downloads page. However, to do that, the app must it. Microsoft previously enabled seamless updating for publisher apps, and now it is extending that convenience to app launches as well.

This Microsoft Store update is rolling out alongside several new features to Windows 11 version 25H2 and 24H2. Those include support for Emoji 16.0, and updates to Click-to-Do (Preview). Moreover, accessibility also got a major boost, with Narrator updates improving reading, lists, and tables.