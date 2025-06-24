Microsoft Support Community to Move to Microsoft Q&A
Microsoft has announced it will migrate the Windows section of its Support Community (previously hosted on answers.microsoft.com) to the new Microsoft Q&A platform. The shift aims to streamline the current support experience, with all Windows-related forums becoming exclusive to Microsoft Q&A.
🔹 What this change means
- As of July 2, users will no longer be able to post new Windows questions on the old Answers forums.
- Existing questions and ongoing discussions will remain visible during the transition.
- For future support and inquiries, new questions must be posted on Microsoft Q&A, which offers a modernized interface and faster response structure.
🔹 Why Microsoft is making the switch
- Unified support experience: All technical queries will now funnel through Microsoft Q&A.
- Improved organization: The migration will centralize answers, tags, and expert responses in one platform.
- Streamlined engagement: Microsoft envisions a smoother support journey with fewer duplicate posts and faster resolution times.
📌 What You Should Do
- If you need help with Windows after July 2, head to Microsoft Q&A instead of the old forum.
- Continue following current discussions on the old site until migration is complete.
- Explore the new environment to familiarize yourself with improved tagging, search, and expert answer formats.
