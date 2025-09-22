Microsoft Teams to soon get Forwaded Message Links, iPad Multitasking & more

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has been frequently adding new features for Teams, bringing in some nice collaboration tools. We’ve already reported on Copilot project manager agents and podcast-style audio recaps in Teams. Besides those, Teams is also getting a diagnostic tool for custom agents.

Now, one of the most-requested features is finally coming to Teams. Microsoft will soon introduce a “Forwarded Message Links” feature in Teams. This means when you forward a message in chat or a channel, it will now include a direct link back to the original conversation.

You will finally have the option to trace context without digging for links, a small but significant step that puts Teams closer to rivals like Slack. The feature, listed on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap as Feature ID: 503099, was first spotted by XDA. As the Roadmap suggests, you can expect he feature to roll out in October for PC and Mac.

Do note that the feature only works when you have access to the original conversation. While also a caveat, it is important to keep privacy intact. That’s not all; Microsoft Teams on iPad is also getting a much-needed multitasking feature.

Starting next month, you’ll be able to separate a meeting into a pop-out window for smoother workflows. The feature has been listed under Roadmap ID: 503109.

By November, Teams Rooms on Windows will also support switching between multiple camera views during meetings. The feature is listed under Roadmap ID: 503104 and is a handy option for hybrid work setups.

While Microsoft notes that timelines on the roadmap may change, the fact that they are on the company’s roadmap. So, it’s evident that Microsoft is actively focusing on Teams to make it an everyday communication tool.