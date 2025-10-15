Microsoft Teases “Something Big” for Windows 11 Tomorrow: What Could It Be?

Microsoft has dropped a cryptic tweet on X yesterday, which has already fueled speculations among Windows fans. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official Windows account wrote, “Your hands are about to get some PTO 👋 Time to rest those fingers… something big is coming Thursday 👀.”

While Microsoft didn’t reveal what’s coming, the post comes on the same day Microsoft ended support for Windows 10 as well as Office 2016 and 2019. With Windows 10 no longer receiving security updates unless users enroll in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, all eyes are now on what Microsoft plans next.

Some speculate this teaser’s phrase “rest those fingers” could be referring to a new feature that has to do with voice input. Having that said, voice input has been a part of Windows 11 for ages now, Microsoft could be looking to end reliance on keyboard and mouse going forward.

Another possibilty is that Microsoft could announce a new AI typing or control experience, possibly tied to Copilot or a fresh UI overhaul that makes Windows more hands-free.

Whatever it is, Microsoft clearly wants users to pay attention this Thursday, as it could be the start of what could be a new chapter for Windows, just as the old one officially closes.