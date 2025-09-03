Microsoft to Add Quality Update Management in Intune Early 2026

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is working to expand how IT admins handle Windows servicing in Microsoft Intune. A new set of Windows Quality Update management policies is in development, with preview availability scheduled for January 2026 and rollout beginning in February 2026.

The feature is listed under ID 501449 on the Microsoft 365 roadmap. Unlike existing tools that focus on security or feature updates, the upcoming change will target non-security and out-of-band releases.

In other words, admins will be able to select which update types should be automatically approved. They can also set rules for how those approvals are deployed across devices.

To catch you up, Intune already supports four policy categories: update rings, feature updates, quality updates, and driver updates. For starters, update rings help delay installs for stability, while feature policies keep devices locked to a specific Windows version.

Whereas the quality update policies are used to roll out critical fixes and driver policies. This gives IT teams control over hardware compatibility. The new controls build on that framework, narrowing focus specifically to Windows quality updates.

