Microsoft to Enforce Stricter Driver Isolation Rules for WHCP/Attestation Submissions

Microsoft announced today that starting later this year, Hardware Dev Center (HDC) will tighten driver submission requirements by enforcing stricter driver isolation rules via the InfVerif /h validation. This impacts both WHCP (Windows Hardware Compatibility Program) and Attestation driver packages.

Although InfVerif /h is already part of existing WHCP and Attestation workflows, Microsoft will raise the compliance bar. In other words, it means that many drivers that earlier passed checks may now fail unless updated.

Microsoft says that with this move, it wants to boost security and quality in the Windows driver ecosystem by ensuring driver packages are better isolated from external interference.

What drivers and partners need to do?

Before submitting a driver, run InfVerif /h locally to detect violations under the new ruleset. Microsoft’s Windows Driver Kit (WDK) includes the latest InfVerif tool (found in the tools folder of the WDK install). To target the 25H2 ruleset, use:

InfVerif /h /rulever 25h2

During certification, InfVerif /h testing will automatically run as part of the Windows 11 25H2 HLK process.

If drivers fail under the updated rules, developers must revise them, ensuring they conform to driver package isolation principles and avoid registry or file operations outside allowed zones. With Microsoft ending WHCP support for Windows 10 in line with its OS end-of-life, driver development is now fully oriented toward Windows 11.