Microsoft's holiday-themed YouTube ad for Copilot sparks user backlash

Every now and then, Microsoft comes up with new plans to integrate Copilot in some other part of Windows 11. Microsoft’s ongoing push to turn Windows into an agentic OS has been drawing a lot of crticism from users. In midst of all that, Microsoft recently posted a holiday-themed ad for Copilot Vision, which, as expected, didn’t exactly land as planned.

As seen in the video above, Copilot is heard helping a user sync holiday lights to music, adjust inflatable decorations, and even interpret HOA guidelines. What was supposed to make users feel Copilot Vision is actually useful, many viewers, took it a clumsy demonstration of AI that barely works on basic tasks.

Viewers’ comments under the video on YouTube quickly turned into a stream of sarcastic, frustrated reactions. One viewer sarcastically commented, “Hey Copilot, how can I uninstall you?”, while other took jab at Microsoft by noting, “Hey Copilot, how do I delete Windows 11?” Well, these are just two comments I pulled as a reference. If you scroll the comments section, frustration and anger towards Microsoft’s all-AI approach is immediately visible.

Despite the backlash, Microsoft’s AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, hasn’t shied away from defending the company’s approach. More recently, he shrugged off criticism, saying “Jeez there so many cynics! It cracks me up when I hear people call AI underwhelming. I grew up playing Snake on a Nokia phone! The fact that people are unimpressed that we can have a fluent conversation with a super smart AI that can generate any image/video is mindblowing to me.”

It’s obvious that Microsoft still has work to do to convince Windows users that an agentic OS isn’t just an experiment in clever marketing. Users are watching closely, and the humorous but pointed backlash online highlights just how high expectations are, and how quickly disappointment can spread.

All that said, the question remains: will Windows users ever embrace Copilot down the line? If you are reading this, I’m assuming you’re one. Drop your thoughts in the comments below.