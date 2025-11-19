Microsoft AI CEO Takes Jab at Critics, Says “It Cracks Me Up When People Call AI Underwhelming”

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

The growing frustration around Big Tech’s aggressive AI push has been building for months now, and Microsoft has somehow found itself at the center of it. Windows users have occasionally pushed back against what they see as AI overload, criticizing the company for stuffing AI into every single part of the operating system.

It hasn’t been long since Windows chief Pavan Davuluri was heavily criticized for his post on X, where he mentioned “Windows is evolving an agentic OS.” Well, it didn’t end there, a new Copilot ad had all the critics come together once again and blast Microsoft.

That growing skepticism has spilled over again this week. At Ignite 2025, Microsoft announced a bunch of new AI features coming to Windows 11. While many developers and users feel these AI features are unnecessary in daily use, some are still supporting them. It seems Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman is on the supporters’ side. In what appears to be a reaction to the frustration, in a post on X, Suleyman wrote:

Jeez there so many cynics! It cracks me up when I hear people call AI underwhelming. I grew up playing Snake on a Nokia phone! The fact that people are unimpressed that we can have a fluent conversation with a super smart AI that can generate any image/video is mindblowing to me.

His words clearly highlight a big difference between users’ frustration and what the industry is looking forward to. Users feel that Microsoft’s rapid expansion of AI features into Windows will distract the OS from having the stability it needs. Besides that, there are many who fear privacy concerns.

While Suleyman hasn’t directly replied to anyone, the X’s post can be taken as an interpretation that Microsoft is moving ahead with AI and everyone is expected to adapt accordingly. It’ll to interesting to see how Windows community responds to Suleyman’s indirect jab.