Minecraft Servers Are Down Right Now; Here's What You Can Do

After a server outage hit Epic Games Store, Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys, and Developer Portal yesterday, Minecraft servers are down right now. That’s according to multiple players on X (formerly Twitter) and Downdetector.

NOTE: There’s no update from Mojang at the time of publishing this article.

From what it looks like, the volume of user reports surged around 8:18 AM Eastern Time. We have also come across some posts on X confirming issues with Minecraft. Check out some of the tweets:

@MojangStatus @Minecraft It looks like authentication servers are down. — Turn Up The Bacon! (@turnupthebacon) November 27, 2025

minecraft servers are down 😭😭 — YoBald and 2,439 others (@ItsMrBald) November 27, 2025

Minecraft auth server down 🙁 — せんちゃ (@1000_cha_n1000) November 27, 2025

We understand that you’re not able to connect to Minecraft right now. From the looks of it, the issue is related to authentication servers. We’d like you to keep checking these accounts on X: @MojangStatus, @Mojang, and @MojangSupport.

Even if the servers come back online for most players, your device or account may still run into cached errors or network issues. To fix those, make sure to try the following:

Restart your game and router to clear temporary network glitches.

If you use a VPN, disable it for a moment, as some servers reject VPN traffic during outages.

You should also sign out of your Microsoft account and sign back in. This often resolves authentication-related errors when login queues spike.

On PC, make sure the Xbox Services are running in the background. Open the Xbox app, run the network check, and let it repair any service issues.

If you play on console, verify that Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, or Nintendo Online services are operational, since outages on those platforms can prevent Minecraft from connecting even when Mojang’s servers are fine. Meanwhile, you can also check our guide to fix the Minecraft launcher throwing no internet connection error.

While you’re waiting, avoid repeated login attempts, as they can extend queue times. From the looks of it, the Minecraft servers looked to be down globally, so the only real option is to sit tight until Mojang restores normal service. Keep tracking!

Are you also facing issues with Minecraft servers? Please comment below.