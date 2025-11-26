[UPDATE: Operational Now] Fortnite is Down Right Now; Here's How to Check Server Status & Fix Login Issues

How to
Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
How to
Reading time icon 3 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
[UPDATE Nov 26, 20:38 UTC] The issue has been resolved.

[ORIGINAL ARTICLE] Fortnite is facing widespread login and matchmaking problems today, leaving thousands of players unable to get into the game. If you’re seeing errors or getting stuck on the login screen, here’s a quick guide to understand what’s happening and what you can do.

What Should You Do While Fortnite Is Down?

Epic Games’ status page is the most reliable place to track real-time updates. While Epic works on a fix, you can try a few basic checks.

You can simply do the following:

  • Restarting the game launcher
  • Checking your home internet connection
  • Avoiding repeated login attempts that may slow access
  • Monitoring the Fortnite Status account on X for updates

Outages of this scale typically resolve within 1–3 hours, depending on the root cause.

When Will Fortnite Servers Be Back Up?

Epic Games has not provided an ETA yet. Engineers are still investigating and rolling out incremental fixes. Based on previous incidents, Fortnite usually restores services in phases. Login access returns first, followed by matchmaking and in-game systems.

Players are advised to wait for official communication and avoid spamming login attempts, which may trigger temporary blocks.

How Long Do Fortnite Outages Usually Last?

Historical data shows that major Fortnite outages last between one and three hours. However, severe backend issues or infrastructure-level incidents can extend that window. Notably, Epic typically posts restoration updates every 15–30 minutes during active investigations.

What Players Should Avoid During Outages

  • DO NOT reinstall the game
  • DO NOT reset your Epic Games password repeatedly
  • DO NOT switch platforms to bypass errors
  • DO NOT log in through VPNs, which often worsen delays

These actions won’t speed up access and may create new issues.

FAQs

Why can’t I log in to my Epic Games account?

Epic’s authentication servers may be overloaded or temporarily offline. This prevents accounts from verifying login requests, even if your internet is working normally.

Is Epic having problems right now?

Yes, Epic Games has confirmed today’s outage and is actively investigating. The issue affects login, matchmaking, and game services across all platforms.

Why are Epic Games not working?

The current disruption appears to be caused by backend server issues. These issues can occur during maintenance, high-traffic spikes, or unexpected technical failures.

How do I fix Fortnite stuck on “Logging In”?

You can try the following steps:

1. Restart Fortnite or the Epic Games Launcher
2. Check your internet connection or restart your router
3. Ensure your system clock is set to automatic
4. Log out of your Epic account on other devices
5. Wait for Epic’s status page to confirm service restoration

If the outage is on Epic’s side, your login will only work once servers are restored.

