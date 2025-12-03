Monster Train 2 and Spray Paint Simulator Hit Xbox Game Pass Premium Today

Yesterday, Microsoft announced full lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. You can read more about it here. Well, today, have landed two new titles, Monster Train 2 and Spray Paint Simulator, for Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers.

Speaking of Monster Train 2, it’s all about chaotic deckbuilding energy. With the sequel, you get new clans, new enemies, and a more layered challenge structure, all built around that familiar three-tiered battlefield.

Next up, we’re looking at Spray Paint Simulator, which is also live on Console, PC, and Cloud. As the name reads, the game is all about painting. You restore surfaces with fresh coats of paint.

It’s simple, oddly soothing, and gives you that small dopamine hit when everything lines up clean. If you want something calm and not fast-paced, this one is for you.

Besides drop for Premium subscribers, Microsoft has also revealed that at least five games will leave Game Pass this month in two batches, you can read more about it here.