Many developers have encountered MySQL Fatal error message, and if this happens, you won’t be able to access your database properly. Luckily, we have a couple of solutions that might help you.

How do I fix a Fatal error in MySQL?

Before trying anything else, ensure that you’re connecting to the correct database. For local environments try using 127.0.0.1 instead of localhost.

1. Check your code

Do not use quotes for filename strings. Instead of general_log_file="A.log"

use

general_log_file=./general.log Check the quotes. Mixing single quotes with double quotes and apostrophes can cause issues. Save changes.

2. Try upgrading MySQL

Open the Terminal. Run the following command: /etc/init.d/mysqld start --skip-grant-tables && mysql_upgrade

Once finished, run /etc/init.d/mysqld restart



This method works if you get Fatal error: mysql.user table is damaged. The error occurs if you have two different versions of mysql on your device.

3. Increase the timeouts

Open your code. Next, add the following to increase the timeout: cmd.CommandTimeout = 86400

Alternatively, create indexes to speed up the join process like this:

CREATE INDEX bilan_siren ON bilan(siren);

CREATE INDEX data_siren ON data(siren);

Save changes and check if the problem is gone.

4. Add timeouts if not added

Open your code. You need to have a timeout set between connection.Open() and ExecuteNonQuery(), like this:

connection.Open();



MySqlCommand cmd = new MySqlCommand("set net_write_timeout=99999; set net_read_timeout=99999", connection);

cmd.ExecuteNonQuery();



int numOfRecordsUpdated = command.ExecuteNonQuery();

Save changes.

5. Use try-catch

Open your code. Next, implement the try-catch block like this:

functiondbConnect() {

try{

returnnewmysqli('localhost', 'centr120_genuser', 'Baroque73!', 'centr120_cmp');

} catch(mysqli_sql_exception) {}

returnnewmysqli('localhost', 'pract458_genuser', 'Gunjur64!', 'pract458_cmp');

}

Save changes.

There are multiple types of MySQL Fatal error messages, and your approach will vary depending on the message. However, in most cases, you should always check your code and consider adding timeouts before trying anything else.

Keep in mind that you should back up the MySQL database automatically and try to repair a corrupted database in the SQL Server before trying any other solutions.