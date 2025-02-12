MySQL Fatal Error: 5 Ways to Fix it

If you get a MySQL Fatal error, inspect your code for errors

Many developers have encountered MySQL Fatal error message, and if this happens, you won’t be able to access your database properly. Luckily, we have a couple of solutions that might help you.

How do I fix a Fatal error in MySQL?

Before trying anything else, ensure that you’re connecting to the correct database. For local environments try using 127.0.0.1 instead of localhost.

1. Check your code

  1. Do not use quotes for filename strings. Instead of general_log_file="A.log"
    use
    general_log_file=./general.log
  2. Check the quotes. Mixing single quotes with double quotes and apostrophes can cause issues.
  3. Save changes.

2. Try upgrading MySQL

  1. Open the Terminal.
  2. Run the following command: /etc/init.d/mysqld start --skip-grant-tables && mysql_upgrade
    mysql upgrade
  3. Once finished, run /etc/init.d/mysqld restart

This method works if you get Fatal error: mysql.user table is damaged. The error occurs if you have two different versions of mysql on your device.

3. Increase the timeouts

  1. Open your code.
  2. Next, add the following to increase the timeout: cmd.CommandTimeout = 86400
    command timeout
  3. Alternatively, create indexes to speed up the join process like this:
    CREATE INDEX bilan_siren ON bilan(siren);
    CREATE INDEX data_siren ON data(siren);
  4. Save changes and check if the problem is gone.

4. Add timeouts if not added

  1. Open your code.
  2. You need to have a timeout set between connection.Open() and ExecuteNonQuery(), like this:
    connection.Open();

    MySqlCommand cmd = new MySqlCommand("set net_write_timeout=99999; set net_read_timeout=99999", connection);
    cmd.ExecuteNonQuery();

    int numOfRecordsUpdated = command.ExecuteNonQuery();
  3. Save changes.

5. Use try-catch

  1. Open your code.
  2. Next, implement the try-catch block like this:
    functiondbConnect() {
        try{
            returnnewmysqli('localhost', 'centr120_genuser', 'Baroque73!', 'centr120_cmp');
        } catch(mysqli_sql_exception) {}
    returnnewmysqli('localhost', 'pract458_genuser', 'Gunjur64!', 'pract458_cmp');
    }
    try catch mysql
  3. Save changes.

There are multiple types of MySQL Fatal error messages, and your approach will vary depending on the message. However, in most cases, you should always check your code and consider adding timeouts before trying anything else.

Keep in mind that you should back up the MySQL database automatically and try to repair a corrupted database in the SQL Server before trying any other solutions.

