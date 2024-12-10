Ntevt.dll: What Is It & How to Fix Related Errors

All about its utility and addressing common issues

Noticed ntvet.dll as an active process on your system but aren’t sure what it is? You’re in the right place.

Right off the bat, you must know that this tool is safe and legitimate. It ensures the functionality of certain apps is good.

Let’s take a look at what it does, how to check if it’s legit, and how to fix related errors.

What is ntvet.dll?

NTvet.dll is a dynamic link library associated with the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI). It works as the WMI event loger and is essential for system operations.

On occasion, this process uses a lot of CPU resources, particularly it is handling an extensive number of queries or processing complex tasks related to event logging.

Is ntvet.dll safe?

Being part of WMI, ntvet.dll is generally safe. Here’s how you can check and make sure you have the legitimate version of the file:

Locate ntvet.dll (Usually in System 32). Right-click on it and select Properties. Go to the Digital Signatures tab. Make sure Microsoft Corporation or Microsoft Windows signs the file. If it’s not, delete it.

You can also locate the file and run a quick antivirus scan on it.

How to fix ntvet.dll missing or File not found errors

Type CMD in the search bar and select Run as Administrator. In the Command Prompt, type SFC/scannow and press Enter. Wait for the process to complete and restart your PC.

The system file checker (SFC/scannow) checks and automatically fixes issues related to file corruption. It could help if you get errors like The program can’t start because ntevt.dll is missing from your computer.

Can I delete ntvet.dll?

We don’t recommend deleting ntvet.dll. It’s a core Windows file tied to event logging and WMI. If you remove it, you risk system instability, error messages in various apps, and errors with the Windows Event Log service.

If you experience problems with the file, repair it with SFC as shown above. Alternatively, you can use a DLL repair tool that can scan and reinstall the file in case it’s corrupt or missing.

Only delete the file if confirmed unnecessary or malicious, and always back up your system first.

Ntvet.dll is a legitimate dynamic link library file that hanles WMI related tasks. If you get errors related to it, is post likely due to file corruption.

Luckily, you can easily address this in just a few quick steps, as shown above.