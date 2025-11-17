OneNote Repositions Search Dropdown to Improve Page Visibility on Windows

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

OneNote has recently been getting all the attention from Microsoft. In the past few months, the company had updated OneNote with new features that are actually handy for users. In yet another update, Microsoft is revamping the way search works in OneNote for Windows. And that’s especially for those who use the Horizontal Tabs layout.

If you keep your page list on the right side of the screen, you’ve likely seen the search dropdown cover parts of your notes. This eventually makes it awkward to read and scroll while looking for something.

Microsoft, in the announcement blogpost, mentions that it has been hearing feedbacks from users and this update is to resolve that cluttered look. Now, the updated design moves the search dropdown so it no longer blocks your page content. It now appears in a position that reduces overlap with the main canvas.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft adds that it want to help you keep reading your notes while browsing through results. It’s a small UI change, but one that improves the basic workflow of searching, opening pages, and moving between sections without losing sight of what you were doing.

Microsoft also hasn’t changed the search shortcut. That means, you can simply press Ctrl + E, start typing, and the new, repositioned panel will appear in its new spot.

The improved design is now available for users running Version 2511 (Build 19426.20042) or later, with general availability planned for December 2025. Speaking of new features, Microsoft also added the ability to crop images in OneNote for Windows, last month.