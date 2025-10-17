OneNote for Windows Now Opens Touch Keyboard Automatically

Microsoft is rolling out a small but handy improvement for OneNote users on Windows, especially those who rely on touch devices like the Surface. The app will now automatically open the touch keyboard whenever you tap on the page canvas, making it easier to type without needing extra taps or menu toggles.

Image: Microsoft

The change addresses long-standing user feedback that typing in OneNote on touch-enabled devices often felt clunky and interrupted the workflow.

With this update, Microsoft says typing should now feel “seamless and effortless,” bringing the OneNote experience closer to the natural note-taking flow users expect on tablets.

Once you install the latest update, the new behavior kicks in automatically. Just tap anywhere in the notebook canvas, and the touch keyboard will pop up instantly, ready for you to type notes, edit entries, or add titles. There’s no need to manually enable the keyboard or adjust settings.

The feature is currently available for OneNote on Windows running Version 2510 (Build 19402.15030) or later. Microsoft has confirmed that it’s rolling out gradually to Insiders and should reach general availability by late November 2025. If you haven’t received the update yet, don’t worry, it’s being released in phases. You’ll ultimately get it.