OpenAI Integrates Gmail, Google Calendar & Google Contacts Into ChatGPT

Google Workspace connectors arrive in ChatGPT

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

ChatGPT feature banner

OpenAI is introducing a major productivity boost to ChatGPT by integrating Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts directly into conversations. The company says that Pro users will get access first, with Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu plans to follow in the coming weeks.

Once enabled, these Google Workspace connectors allow ChatGPT to automatically reference relevant emails, events, or contacts in chat without requiring manual selection. This means faster, more seamless information retrieval when working across Google Workspace.

For those already using Gmail or Google Calendar in deep research, these tools can now also be used directly in chat. However, deep research still requires each connector to be enabled and selected separately for every new session.

More connectors for Plus and Pro users

The update also expands the available connectors for both Plus and Pro plans. New additions include Box, Canva, Dropbox, HubSpot, Notion, Microsoft SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams, with rollout starting this week.

Alongside connector updates, GPT-5 now offers three modes: Auto, Fast, and Thinking. Plus subscribers get 3,000 messages per week with Thinking mode, with overflow handled by GPT-5 Thinking mini.

After announcing to bring back GPT-4o after backlash, OpenAI has finally added it to the model picker for all paid accounts. The company has also added a “Show additional models” toggle in ChatGPT web settings and kept GPT-4.5 exclusive to Pro users due to GPU constraints.

More about the topics: AI, ChatGPT, gpt-5, OpenAI

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages