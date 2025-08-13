OpenAI Integrates Gmail, Google Calendar & Google Contacts Into ChatGPT

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

OpenAI is introducing a major productivity boost to ChatGPT by integrating Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts directly into conversations. The company says that Pro users will get access first, with Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu plans to follow in the coming weeks.

Once enabled, these Google Workspace connectors allow ChatGPT to automatically reference relevant emails, events, or contacts in chat without requiring manual selection. This means faster, more seamless information retrieval when working across Google Workspace.

For those already using Gmail or Google Calendar in deep research, these tools can now also be used directly in chat. However, deep research still requires each connector to be enabled and selected separately for every new session.

More connectors for Plus and Pro users

The update also expands the available connectors for both Plus and Pro plans. New additions include Box, Canva, Dropbox, HubSpot, Notion, Microsoft SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams, with rollout starting this week.

Alongside connector updates, GPT-5 now offers three modes: Auto, Fast, and Thinking. Plus subscribers get 3,000 messages per week with Thinking mode, with overflow handled by GPT-5 Thinking mini.

After announcing to bring back GPT-4o after backlash, OpenAI has finally added it to the model picker for all paid accounts. The company has also added a “Show additional models” toggle in ChatGPT web settings and kept GPT-4.5 exclusive to Pro users due to GPU constraints.