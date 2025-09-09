Pokemon TCG Not Enough Energy: Quick Fix Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you are getting the Pokémon TCG not enough energy error, it usually means your deck setup or gameplay sequence is missing required energy cards. This guide will help you resolve the issue and get back into the game.

How do I fix Pokemon TCG not enough energy issue?

1. Check Your Deck Composition

A common cause is having too few energy cards in your deck.

Open your deck builder in Pokémon TCG.

Count the total number of energy cards included. Aim for at least 12–16 energy cards in most builds. Adjust ratios to match the Pokémon types in your deck.

If your edits do not seem to apply correctly, it may be tied to known update glitches. In that case, reviewing this guide on Pokémon TCG not updating can help.

2. Attach Energy Correctly

Trying to attach more than one energy per turn can cause the error.

Start your turn and select the Pokémon you want to attach energy to. Choose one basic energy card from your hand. Attach it to your active or benched Pokémon. End your turn before attempting to add another energy.

3. Verify Card Requirements

Some attacks need specific energy types, not just any card.

Hover over the Pokémon attack that is locked. Read the exact energy requirement shown on the card.

Compare with the energy attached to that Pokémon. Add the correct type (Fire, Water, Electric, and so on) to unlock the attack.

Glitches in Pokémon TCG Live may prevent energy from registering.

Close the game completely. Restart your PC or mobile device. Check for updates in the app store or game launcher. Reopen Pokémon TCG and test your deck again.

If the game still refuses to function normally after updating, you might be dealing with a broader issue. For step by step fixes, check this guide on Pokémon TCG not working.

Some glitches that block energy cards from registering are also tied to QR reading failures. If your cards do not scan properly in battles or redemption, follow this guide on Pokémon TCG not scanning for scanner-specific fixes.

5. Rebuild Your Deck

Older or corrupted deck lists may trigger false energy errors.

Open the deck editor in Pokémon TCG. Create a new deck instead of copying an old one. Add the same Pokémon, trainers, and energy cards. Save and test the new build in a match.

Sometimes the problem is not with the deck itself but with account access. If you are stuck waiting for a verification email before building or saving decks, follow the steps in this fix for Pokémon TCG not sending verification code.

Conclusion

The Pokémon TCG not enough energy error usually comes down to deck balance, card requirements, or gameplay mistakes. Following the steps above should help you resolve it. If technical problems persist, review general troubleshooting for your platform and confirm the game is up to date.

FAQs