Pokemon TCG Not Sending Verification Code: Step-by-Step Fixes

This is a common issue that prevents players from logging in or completing account setup. The good news is that it can usually be fixed by following the steps below.

Table of contents

How can i fix Pokemon TCG not sending verification code?

1. Check Your Spam or Junk Folder

Sometimes the verification email arrives but is filtered by your email provider.

  1. Open your email inbox.
  2. Check both Spam and Junk folders.
  3. If you find the verification email, mark it as “Not Spam” to prevent future issues.
    report not spam

2. Confirm Your Email Address

A small typo in your email can block delivery.

  1. Log in to your Pokemon TCG account page.
  2. Recheck the email address you entered.
  3. Correct it if needed and request a new code.

3. Wait and Retry Later

Pokemon TCG servers may delay emails when under heavy traffic.

  1. Wait at least 10 minutes before requesting another code.
  2. If nothing arrives, try again after 1–2 hours.

For general connection issues that may affect email delivery, see this Pokemon TCG not working guide.

4. Whitelist Pokemon TCG Email Addresses

Your provider might block the code email completely.

  1. Go to your email settings.
  2. Add official Pokemon domains like @pokemon.com to your safe sender list.
  3. Request a new verification code.

5. Try a Different Email Provider

If the issue persists, switch to another reliable email service.

  1. Create a new Gmail or Outlook account.
  2. Update your Pokemon TCG profile with the new address.
  3. Request the code again.

6. Contact Pokemon Support

If none of the above fixes work, the problem may be tied to your account.

  1. Visit the official Pokemon Support website.
  2. Open a ticket explaining that you are not receiving the verification code.
  3. Provide your registered email and account details.

You can also check for known account login errors such as Pokemon TCG Live error 10099 which sometimes connects to verification problems.

Conclusion

When Pokemon TCG does not send a verification code, the problem is usually email-related or caused by temporary server delays. Checking spam folders, correcting your email address, or switching providers often resolves it. If not, contacting support is the fastest way to restore access.

You may also encounter update issues, which can be fixed by following our guide on Pokémon TCG not updating.

FAQs

Why am I not receiving my Pokemon TCG verification code?

It usually happens because of typos in the email address, spam filtering, or temporary server delays.

How long should I wait for a Pokemon TCG verification code?

Most codes arrive within a few minutes, but sometimes it may take up to an hour.

Can I request a new verification code in Pokemon TCG?

Yes. After confirming your email address, you can request a new code at any time.

Will switching to Gmail or Outlook help?

Yes. Using a reliable provider like Gmail or Outlook often solves delivery issues.

What if none of the fixes work?

If nothing helps, contact Pokemon Support and provide your account details to resolve the problem.

