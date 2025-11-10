Quick Guide to Printing a Test Page on Windows 11

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Printing a test page in Windows helps you verify if your printer is working correctly and aligned properly. Whether you are troubleshooting print issues or setting up a new printer, this quick guide shows you the simplest ways to print a test page on Windows 11.

How to Print a Test Page in Windows 11?

1. Using Windows Settings

This is the easiest and most common way to print a test page in Windows 11.

Press Windows + I to open the Settings app. Go to Bluetooth & devices on the left sidebar.

Click Printers & scanners.

Select your connected printer from the list. Scroll down and choose Printer properties. Under the General tab, click Print Test Page.

Wait a few seconds for the printer to process and print the page.

If your printer is not showing up, follow this guide on Devices and Printers settings in Windows 11 to fix it.

2. Using Control Panel

If you prefer the traditional Control Panel interface, follow these steps.

Press Windows + R to open the Run dialog box. Type control printers and press Enter. Right click your printer and choose Printer properties. Under the General tab, select Print Test Page.

Confirm if the page prints correctly.

3. Printing a Test Page from the Printer Itself

You can also print a test page directly from your printer without using your PC.

Press the Menu or Setup button on your printer. Navigate to Maintenance, Tools, or Reports. Choose Print Test Page or Printer Report. Press OK or Start to begin printing.

If you still face print errors or blank pages, read this troubleshooting guide for Windows printing problems.

What Is a Printer Test Page?

A printer test page is a diagnostic print that helps identify issues like misaligned text, color streaks, or communication errors between your PC and printer. It is also a quick way to confirm that the printer driver is installed properly.

For more help fixing print color issues, check out this detailed guide on printers printing colors wrong.

Why Printing a Test Page Helps

Printing a test page offers quick feedback on your printer status.

Detects clogged ink nozzles or toner issues.

Confirms proper driver installation.

Verifies connectivity between your PC and printer.

Tests color accuracy and alignment.

You should also check your printer ink levels to rule out low ink as a cause of poor test page results.

FAQs

How do I print a test page from my printer software? Open your printer dedicated software, go to the maintenance section, and select the option to print a test page. What should I do if the test page does not print? Ensure your printer is powered on, check the connection cable or Wi Fi status, and reinstall the printer driver if needed. Can I print a test page without ink? No, printers require at least a minimal ink level to complete the test page, even in grayscale mode. Does printing a test page waste ink? Not significantly. Test pages use a small amount of ink and help identify issues early, which can save more ink in the long run.

Conclusion

Printing a test page in Windows 11 is a simple but important way to confirm your printer performance. You can do it through Settings, Control Panel, or directly from the printer menu, and the linked guides help you fix device settings, color issues, and common printing errors when problems appear.