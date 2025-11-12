How to Print a Contact Sheet of Photos in Windows 11

Printing a contact sheet of photos is a quick way to preview many images on one page before printing them individually. This guide shows you how to create and print a contact sheet using built in Windows tools.

1. Using File Explorer

The easiest way to do this is with File Explorer:

Press Windows + E to open File Explorer. Navigate to your image folder and hold Ctrl while selecting photos. Right-click one of the selected photos and choose Print.

In the Print Pictures window, select Contact Sheet under layout templates. Choose printer, paper size, and quality settings.

Click Print to generate your contact sheet.

If your printer is not working properly, make sure it is correctly installed. See how to install a local printer in Windows 11.

2. Using the Windows Photos App

Press Windows + S, type Photos, and press Enter.

Import or open the folder that contains your photos. Select the images you want to include. Click the Print icon at the top and select Print.

Choose a multi photo layout such as 4×6 or 9 per page. Review the preview and click Print.

If colors or print quality seem off, you can print a test page in Windows to verify that your printer is working correctly.

Review thumbnails before large prints

Organize image archives

Select the best shots for editing or sharing

Before printing several sheets, it is smart to check your printer ink levels to ensure you have enough ink for high quality results.

FAQs

How many images can I print per contact sheet? It depends on your chosen layout, usually between 4 and 35 photos per page. Can I create a digital contact sheet instead of printing? Yes. Choose Microsoft Print to PDF as your printer to save a contact sheet as a PDF. Do I need third party software? No. Windows 11 already includes tools for creating and printing contact sheets. Can I change the image order on the contact sheet? Yes. Rename your photos in the desired sequence before printing. The contact sheet follows file name order.

Final Thoughts

Creating and printing a contact sheet of photos in Windows 11 is simple using File Explorer or the Photos app. Both methods let you preview, organize, and print multiple images efficiently, which is helpful for photographers and everyday users alike.