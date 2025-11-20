How to Check Print History on Windows 11 Step by Step

You can check print history on Windows 11 by turning on print logging and reviewing the Print Queue and Event Viewer. This guide gives you fast steps to follow.

How to Check Print History on Windows 11?

Turn on print logging in Windows 11

Turning on print logging creates a record for every printed document.

Open Start and type Print Management. Select Print Management.

Expand Custom Filters and select All Printers. Right click your printer and select Properties. Open the Advanced tab. Turn on Keep printed documents.

Select OK.

After you enable print logging, you can manage the device more easily when you install a new printer, and guides such as how to install a local printer in Windows 11 can help when you need to set up new hardware.

Check your print queue for recent jobs

Your print queue helps you confirm the latest printed items.

Press Win + R and type control printers.

Press Enter to open Devices and Printers. Right click your printer and select See what is printing. Review your printed and pending jobs.

You can access this view through the system device panel, and learning how to open Devices and Printers settings in Windows 11 gives you faster access to queue management.

View detailed print history in Event Viewer

Event Viewer shows a complete log of print activity.

Open Start and type Event Viewer. Select Event Viewer.

Expand Applications and Services Logs. Expand Microsoft, then Windows, then PrintService.

Select Operational. Review your print events with timestamps and status details.

Event Viewer gives you finer control over troubleshooting, especially when you need to confirm whether a document reached the printer successfully.

Use Print Management for long term tracking

Print Management helps you filter and sort large logs.

Open Start and type Print Management. Select Custom Filters. Right click All Printers and select Filter Current Log. Filter by date, user, or status to locate specific print events.

Sorting older events helps you track usage trends and verify document flow on shared printers.

Some users want deeper control over who prints and when.

Install a trusted print tracking app. Add your printer inside the app. Set rules for tracking pages or users. Review usage reports when needed.

When you set up tracking, you may also want to confirm that your printer functions correctly by using a quick test from the print a test page in Windows guide.

FAQs

How do I see older print jobs on Windows 11 Turn on print logging in Print Management and check logs in Event Viewer. Why does my print history show nothing Windows records no print logs until you enable Keep printed documents. Can I recover deleted print logs You cannot restore removed logs unless a third party tool saved them earlier. Does clearing the queue reset my history Clearing the queue removes active jobs but does not delete Event Viewer logs.

You can check print history on Windows 11 by enabling logging, reviewing the queue, using Event Viewer, and filtering events in Print Management. These tools help you confirm document activity, troubleshoot printing issues, and keep better control over how your printer handles each job.