How to Fix Ready or Not Multiplayer Not Working (Quick Steps)

If Ready or Not multiplayer is not working, you may face connection issues, crashes, or server errors. Luckily, you can try several proven fixes to restore smooth online play.

How can I fix Ready or Not multiplayer if it’s not working?

1. Check server status

Multiplayer often fails because servers are offline. Check first before changing your settings.

Visit the official Ready or Not Discord or website. Look for maintenance announcements or outage reports. Wait until the servers are back online before trying again.

2. Restart the game and PC

A restart clears temporary glitches that can break online play.

Close Ready or Not completely. Reboot your PC to refresh network settings. Launch the game again and test multiplayer.

3. Verify game files

Corrupted or missing files can stop multiplayer from working.

Open Steam and go to your Library. Right click Ready or Not > Properties.

Select Installed Files > Verify integrity of game files.

Wait for Steam to fix or re-download broken files.

Outdated drivers often cause connection problems in online games.

Press Windows + X and select Device Manager.

Expand Network adapters and right click your main adapter. Choose Update driver and let Windows search automatically.



5. Adjust firewall and antivirus

Firewalls and antivirus tools sometimes block online games.

Add the game as an exception in Windows Defender Firewall. Temporarily disable third-party antivirus and check if multiplayer works. Re-enable protection afterward.

6. Use a wired connection

Wi-Fi can be unstable, but a wired setup is usually more reliable.

Connect your PC to the router with an Ethernet cable. Restart your router and modem. Test multiplayer performance again.

7. Reinstall the game

Reinstalling clears hidden issues and refreshes game files.

Uninstall Ready or Not from Steam. Delete leftover files in the installation folder. Reinstall and test multiplayer mode.

Conclusion

Following these solutions should get you back into action quickly and minimize downtime.

