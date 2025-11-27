How to Restore Missing Favorites in Microsoft Edge

Recover lost favorites in Microsoft Edge using built-in recovery folders, sync tools, and backup files. If your bookmarks disappeared after an update or profile issue, this guide helps you bring them back quickly.

How Do I Recover Lost Favorites In Microsoft Edge?

Check The Deleted Favorites Folder

Edge keeps deleted bookmarks inside a built-in recycle folder.

Open Microsoft Edge. Select the Favorites icon.

Click More options in the panel. Choose Manage Favorites. Open the Deleted folder and restore the items you want.

Reenable Edge Sync

If sync stopped working, your bookmarks may look missing even if they still exist in the cloud.

Click your profile in Edge. Select the Cog icon.

Choose Sync.

Enable Favorites. Wait a few minutes for your bookmarks to return.

For customization tips afterward, see how to manage your toolbar using this guide on the Edge favorites toolbar.

Restore Favorites From The Local Backup Folder

Edge automatically saves a backup file called Bookmarks.bak.

Press Windows + R to open Run. Enter %localappdata%\Microsoft\Edge\User Data\Default



Locate Bookmarks.bak.

Rename Bookmarks to Bookmarks.old. Rename Bookmarks.bak to Bookmarks. Restart Edge.

Use Previous Versions In Windows

Windows can store older versions of your bookmark files.

Go to: C:\Users<username>\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Edge\User Data\Default. Right click Bookmarks. Choose Properties. Open Previous Versions. Restore an earlier file version. Restart Microsoft Edge.

Recover Favorites With A Microsoft Account

If sync was on, you may be able to restore your bookmarks from another device.

Sign in to a PC where your favorites still exist. Open Edge and enable Sync. Let the sync finish. Return to your main device. Enable Sync to download your cloud favorites.

Import Favorites From Another Browser

If your bookmarks still exist in Chrome or Firefox, import them back into Edge. You can also back them up afterward using this guide on exporting favorites in Microsoft Edge.

Open Edge. Click Settings. Select Import browser data.

Choose the browser containing your bookmarks. Select Favorites or Bookmarks. Click Import.

Why Favorites Go Missing In Edge

Favorites usually disappear due to sync conflicts, corrupted profile files, or accidental deletion. A sudden reset or update can also hide your bookmarks. If you want to understand where favorites are stored, check this guide on the location of Edge bookmark files for deeper insight.

FAQs

Why did my Edge favorites disappear Profile corruption or sync interruptions usually hide favorites instead of deleting them. Can I restore favorites after reinstalling Edge Yes. Use the Bookmarks.bak backup or reenable cloud sync. Where are favorites stored They are stored in the Default profile folder as the Bookmarks file. Can I recover favorites without a backup If Edge sync was enabled, cloud recovery usually works.

Recovering your lost favorites in Microsoft Edge usually takes only a few minutes. Whether you use the Deleted folder, a local backup, or cloud sync, your bookmarks often return without data loss. Keep a backup or export file to avoid losing them again.