Santander app not working (8 fixes)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Santander app not working often traces to device time, outdated builds, or security permissions. Use these bank-safe steps.

Before you start

Ensure you can receive SMS or push codes on this device.

Temporarily disable VPNs and private DNS when authenticating.

Install the latest Santander app and system updates. Banking apps enforce recent security SDKs and frequently block outdated builds.

Set date/time to automatic. Incorrect time breaks TLS and one-time passcodes.

3. Enable required permissions

Allow Notifications, Phone, SMS, Contacts, Camera (for ID), and Biometric access. Missing any can block login or payments.

4. Clear cache/data and re-enroll

Android: Clear cache/data, then open the app to re-register the device.

iOS: Offload and reinstall, then re-enroll.

Follow prompts to pair your device again.

5. Reset biometrics

Remove Face ID/Touch ID fingerprint entries, re-add them, then toggle biometric login in-app. Corrupt biometric tokens can fail silently.

6. Switch networks and disable VPN

Move between Wi-Fi and cellular. Banking fraud controls may flag shared or foreign IPs. Keep location services on during enrollment.

7. Check account holds and limits

If transfers fail while login works, you may hit daily limits or a security hold. Wait and try again or verify identity in-app.

If you changed phones or wiped the device, your old registration may still be active. Ask support to remove old devices so you can re-enroll.

Tips

Don’t restore the app from a backup; do a fresh install to avoid stale tokens.

Keep text message spam filters off while expecting OTPs.

FAQs

Why can’t I receive verification codes?

Carrier blocks, spam filters, or VPN/proxy can block OTP delivery. Disable filters and retry.

Why are transfers failing but login is fine?

Likely limits, risk checks, or pending verification. Complete in-app checks or wait for review.

Summary

Update app/OS 2) Auto time sync 3) Enable permissions 4) Clear data and re-enroll 5) Reset biometrics 6) Switch networks/disable VPN 7) Check limits/holds 8) Ask support to unlock device

Conclusion

Most banking app problems resolve after a clean reinstall, correct time settings, and re-enrollment on a trusted network.