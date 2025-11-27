Microsoft Support And Recovery Assistant CLI Guide For Windows

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The Microsoft Support and Recovery Assistant command line tool helps fix issues with Microsoft 365 apps like Outlook, Teams, and OneDrive. This guide shows you how to install SaRA, open it through Command Prompt, run scenarios, and collect logs.

How To Install Microsoft Support And Recovery Assistant On Windows?

Visit the official download page

Follow these steps to install SaRA on Windows.

Visit the official Microsoft SaRA download page. Download the SaraSetup.exe installer.

Run the installer to begin setup. Accept the license agreement. Finish the installation and close the window.

You can also review the full download process in this SaRA download guide.

How To Open The SaRA Command Line Tool

Use these steps to launch the tool from Command Prompt.

Press Windows and type cmd. Right-click Command Prompt and choose Run as administrator.

Open the path: C:\Program Files\Microsoft Support and Recovery Assistant\SARAClient\ Run the executable: SaraClient.exe

Use SaraClient.exe /? to view available switches.

If you manage Microsoft 365 credentials often, you can learn how to update your password in the Microsoft 365 password guide.

How To Run A SaRA Scenario From Command Line

Use these steps to launch a specific troubleshooting scan.

Open Command Prompt as administrator. Navigate to the SaRA installation directory. Run a scenario such as Outlook repair: SaraClient.exe /S OutlookDesktop Follow the prompts that appear on the screen. Review the scan results when the tool finishes.

How To Run SaRA In Quiet Mode

Quiet mode lets you run scenarios without user interaction.

Open Command Prompt with administrator rights. Go to the SARAClient folder. Run: SaraClient.exe /S OutlookDesktop /Quiet Wait for the scan to finish. Review the generated logs.

How To Locate SaRA Log Files

Use this method to access diagnostic logs for support cases.

Press Windows + R. Enter %localappdata%\SaRALogs\UploadLogs

Press Enter. Sort files by date. Share logs with Microsoft support when requested.

What The SaRA Command Line Tool Does

SaRA identifies and repairs common Microsoft 365 issues, and its command line mode supports automated troubleshooting across Windows devices.

For more account troubleshooting guidance, you can check the Microsoft 365 sign-in repair steps in Microsoft 365 sign in troubleshooter guide.

FAQs

What does the SaRA command line tool fix It repairs issues with Outlook, Office activation, OneDrive sync, Teams sign in, and other Microsoft 365 services. Do I need admin rights Yes, most fixes require elevated permissions. Can I run scenarios automatically Yes, Quiet mode lets you automate troubleshooting. Where are logs stored Logs appear in the SaRALogs folder inside your LocalAppData directory.

The Microsoft Support and Recovery Assistant command line tool offers a fast way to diagnose and fix Microsoft 365 issues. With command line scenarios and Quiet mode, it works well for both routine troubleshooting and automated enterprise workflows.