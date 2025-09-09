How to Change Microsoft 365 Password Quickly

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you use Microsoft 365, updating your password regularly keeps your account secure. Here’s how you can change it with ease.

How to change Microsoft 365 password?

1. Change from Microsoft Account Page

Go to the Microsoft account page and sign in. Click on Security in the top menu. Select Change password.

Verify your identity, enter your current password, and set a new one. Click Save to confirm the change.

2. Change from Office 365 Portal

Open Office.com and sign in with your work or school account. Click on your profile picture in the top right corner. Select View account. Under Security info or Password, choose Change password.

Enter your old password, then create and confirm a new one.

3. Change from Windows Settings

Open Settings on your Windows PC and select Accounts. Go to Email & accounts and locate your Microsoft 365 account. Click Manage to open the security options.

Select Change password and enter your current details. Type a new password and save the changes.

FAQs

How often should I change my Microsoft 365 password? It is recommended to change your password every three to six months, or sooner if you suspect unusual activity. What if I forgot my current Microsoft 365 password? You can reset it from the Microsoft sign-in page by choosing “Forgot password” and following the recovery steps. Can I use the same password again? No, Microsoft does not allow reusing old passwords, so you must create a unique one each time.

Conclusion

You can change your Microsoft 365 password from the account page, the Office portal, or Windows settings. If login problems appear, guides like Microsoft account password reset not working and Outlook couldn’t update password can help.

If issues persist even after resetting, check You need to fix your Microsoft account to resolve sync errors and restore smooth access.