Schedule Microsoft Teams Meeting in Outlook Easily

Scheduling a Teams meeting in Outlook makes it easier to manage work calls without switching between apps. This guide will show you step by step how to set up a Teams meeting directly from your Outlook calendar.

How do I schedule a Teams Meeting in Outlook?

1. Open Outlook Calendar

Launch Outlook on your desktop. Select the Calendar view.

Review your schedule for conflicts.

You can preview availability before creating the event using the Outlook Scheduling Assistant.

2. Create a New Meeting

Click New Meeting in the ribbon. If available, choose New Teams Meeting.

Outlook opens a calendar event window.

If you do not see the Teams button, install the add in by following this guide to download the Teams add in for Outlook.

3. Add Meeting Details

Enter a clear title in the Subject field. Add required attendees in the To field.

Pick the date and time for the meeting. Set the location to Microsoft Teams Meeting.

4. Adjust Scheduling Conflicts

Click Scheduling Assistant in the ribbon. Check attendee free and busy slots. Select a time with minimal conflicts. Apply the updated time to the invite.

5. Insert a Teams Meeting Link

Confirm the Teams join link appears in the invite body. If it is missing, click Teams Meeting on the ribbon. Verify all attendees can see the link.

6. Send the Invite

Review details for accuracy. Click Send to dispatch the invite. Outlook and Teams sync the event automatically.

If you prefer scheduling from Teams, follow this tutorial on creating a scheduled or instant meeting in Microsoft Teams.

Conclusion

Outlook and Teams integration lets you schedule, share, and join meetings quickly while keeping everything in one place. Once the add in is enabled, invites sync across apps and attendees can join with one click.

