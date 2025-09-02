Sims 4 Gallery Not Working? Quick Fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If the Sims 4 Gallery is not loading, it usually means the servers are down, your internet is unstable, or your game files are corrupted. This guide will show you how to easily fix this issue so you can get back to browsing and sharing creations.

How can I fix Sims 4 Gallery not working?

1. Check your connection and servers

Test your internet by opening another website or streaming video. Restart your router and, if possible, use a wired connection. Disable VPNs or proxies that may block EA servers. Visit EA’s official server status page or Twitter for outage updates. Restart Sims 4 and check if the Gallery loads.

2. Clear cache and repair the game

Close Sims 4 completely. Go to Documents > Electronic Arts > The Sims 4. Delete the file named localthumbcache.package. Open Origin or EA app, right click Sims 4, and select Repair.

Restart the game and test the Gallery.

Move all files from the Mods folder to a safe backup location. Start Sims 4 without mods to check if the Gallery works. Re enable mods one by one to find problematic files. In Origin or EA app, install all pending game and launcher updates. Relaunch the game and try the Gallery again.

4. Reinstall Sims 4 as a last resort

Back up your Sims 4 saves from the Documents folder. Uninstall the game from Origin or the EA app. Restart your computer. Reinstall Sims 4 with the latest version. Restore your saves and test the Gallery.

FAQs

Why is the Sims 4 Gallery not loading? The Gallery usually fails to load because of EA server outages, a weak internet connection, or corrupted local files. How do mods affect the Sims 4 Gallery? Outdated or conflicting mods can block online features like the Gallery. Disabling mods helps you confirm if they are causing the problem. How can I fix Sims 4 Gallery without reinstalling the game? Check your internet, clear the cache, repair the game, and disable mods before reinstalling. These steps often solve the issue. Will reinstalling Sims 4 remove my Gallery creations? No, Gallery creations are stored online. Always back up your personal saves before reinstalling the game.

Most Sims 4 Gallery issues come from temporary server problems, corrupted cache, or outdated mods. Clearing the cache or repairing the game often solves the problem. If the servers are down, you will need to wait for EA to restore them. For other common problems, check our guides on Sims 4 not starting and Nisa error.

If none of the steps work, reinstalling Sims 4 is the safest option to refresh all game files. This reduces the chance of recurring errors. You can also look at our fix for save error code 0 in Sims 4 to prevent losing progress in the future.