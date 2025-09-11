How to Fix Sims 4 Not Working After an Update

If Sims 4 is not working after an update, you can fix it by repairing the game, updating mods, clearing cache, and checking your drivers. Follow these steps to get back to playing quickly.

1. Repair Sims 4 in EA App or Origin

Repairing the installation can restore missing or corrupted files after an update.

Open the EA App or Origin on your PC. Go to your game library. Right click on Sims 4 and select Repair.



If the game still fails to start, see this full guide on how to fix Sims 4 not starting.

Mods often break after updates, so make sure they are compatible or remove them temporarily.

Go to Documents > Electronic Arts > The Sims 4. Move the Mods folder to your desktop. Download updated versions of popular mods like MC Command Center or UI Cheats. Re add mods one by one to find the faulty one.

If you are using Wicked Whims, check this fix for when Wicked Whims is not working in Sims 4.

3. Clear the Sims 4 Cache

Clearing the cache removes old data that may conflict with the new patch.

Open Documents > Electronic Arts > The Sims 4. Delete the file localthumbcache.package. Restart Sims 4 and test if it runs smoothly.

New patches can demand updated drivers, so make sure your GPU software is current.

Right click the Start button and select Device Manager. Expand Display adapters and right click your graphics card. Choose Update driver and follow the instructions.

Restart your PC afterward.

5. Run Sims 4 as Administrator

Running the game with admin rights ensures it has full access to files.

Right click the Sims 4 shortcut. Select Run as administrator.

Launch the game again to test it.

6. Reinstall Sims 4 (Last Resort)

If nothing works, reinstalling can clear out corrupted files completely.

Uninstall Sims 4 from the EA App or Origin. Delete the Sims 4 folder in Documents > Electronic Arts. Reinstall the game from the EA App or Origin. Restore your backed up Saves folder.

If the Gallery is not loading properly after reinstall, follow this fix for the Sims 4 Gallery not working.

Why did Sims 4 stop working after the update? Updates can break mods, corrupt cache, or require new drivers, which may stop the game from launching. Will I lose my saves if I reinstall Sims 4? No. Back up the Saves folder from Documents > Electronic Arts > The Sims 4 before reinstalling, then copy it back. How can I prevent problems after future updates? Keep mods up to date, clear the cache often, and repair the game after every patch.

Conclusion

Sims 4 updates can cause temporary issues, but these steps usually fix crashes, mod conflicts, and launch errors quickly so you can get back to building and playing without hassle.