Skype: How to Recover Your Money Fast (Step by Step)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Made a wrong payment on Skype or got charged unexpectedly? Don’t worry, this guide will help you step by step. We’ll show you how to recover your money and explain when a refund is possible.

How to Recover Money on Skype?

1. Sign in to Your Microsoft Account

Start by making sure you’re in the right account.

Go to Microsoft Account Services. Use the account linked to your Skype purchase.

If you’re running an older release, you may also find it useful to learn how to continue using an old version of Skype on Windows.

2. Check Your Order History

Next, look through your payments to find the right transaction.

Locate the Skype payment under Services & subscriptions.

Select the order for more details.

While reviewing your account activity, you can also explore how to share your screen on Skype for better communication with contacts.

3. Request a Refund if Eligible

If you see the refund option, you can submit your request right away.

Click Request a refund if available.

Complete the short form and submit it.

4. Wait for Confirmation

Now it’s time to wait for Microsoft to process your request.

Refund decisions usually arrive by email within 72 hours. Approved refunds return to the original payment method, often within 3–5 business days.

If no refund option appears, contact Microsoft Support. Choose Billing & Subscriptions > Skype to start a chat or request a callback. For those who prefer not to install the app, you can also use Skype in your browser instead.

When You Can and Cannot Get a Refund

Here’s a quick overview of when a refund applies and when it doesn’t.

Refunds are possible for unauthorized charges, duplicate payments, or unused subscriptions bought by mistake.

for unauthorized charges, duplicate payments, or unused subscriptions bought by mistake. Refunds are not available if the service was already used, if Skype Credit expired, or if the purchase was made with redeemed gift cards or vouchers.

FAQs

How long does a Skype refund take? Usually 3–5 business days after approval. Can I recover money from expired Skype Credit? No. Once Skype Credit expires, it cannot be refunded. What if I was charged but never used Skype? You can request a refund if the payment is still within the refund policy window. Can I get a refund to a different payment method? No. Refunds are always sent back to the original payment method used.

Conclusion

Recovering your money on Skype is straightforward if your purchase meets Microsoft’s refund policy. Always check your order history first, and if you don’t see a refund option, reach out to support for further assistance. Guides on older versions, screen sharing, and browser access can also help you get more out of Skype in the future.