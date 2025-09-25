How to Use Video on Skype for Clear Calls

Skype how to use video

Learn how to use video on Skype for calls and meetings with this simple guide. We will walk you through enabling your camera, starting a video call, and adjusting settings to improve your experience.

Table of contents

How to Use Video on Skype?

1. Turn On Your Camera

Before you start a call, make sure your camera is set up correctly.

  1. Open Skype and log in with your Microsoft account.
  2. Go to Settings > Audio & Video.
  3. Select your preferred camera from the drop down menu.
  4. Check if your preview window shows your video feed.

2. Start a Video Call

Once your camera works, you can start a video call with a contact.

  1. Open a chat with the person you want to call.
  2. Click the video camera icon at the top right.
  3. Wait for the other person to answer and connect their camera.

3. Join a Group Video Call

Group calls are great for meetings or family chats.

  1. Create a group or open an existing one.
  2. Click the video call button to start.
  3. Everyone in the group will get an invitation to join.

4. Adjust Video Settings During a Call

You can change how your video looks even while on a call.

  1. Move your mouse to see the call controls.
  2. Click the camera icon to turn video on or off.
  3. Use blur background or choose a custom background.

5. Improve Call Quality

A few tweaks can make your video calls smoother and clearer.

  1. Use a stable internet connection, ideally wired or strong Wi Fi.
  2. Close other apps using your camera or bandwidth.
  3. Make sure your lighting is good so your video is clear.

FAQs

How do I test my Skype camera before a call?

Go to Settings > Audio & Video and check the preview window to test your camera.

Can I blur my background in Skype video calls?

Yes, during a video call you can choose blur background or upload a custom image.

Does Skype support video calls on mobile?

Yes, video calling works on the Skype app for both iOS and Android devices.

Can I record a Skype video call?

Yes, click the More options (…) button during a call and choose Start recording.

Conclusion

Using video on Skype is simple once your camera is set up. You can make one on one calls, join group meetings, and customize your background for a professional look. With good lighting and a stable connection, your video calls will run smoothly every time.

