Snapchat, Roblox, Perplexity, Fortnite, Alexa & More Down Right Now; Hit by Massive AWS Outage

In what appears to be one of the biggest internet disruptions so far this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has confirmed a major outage affecting its US-East-1 (Northern Virginia) region. According to AWS’s status page, the incident began in the early hours of the morning and triggered “increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-East-1 Region.”

Snapchat is down for users worldwide, with reports from outage tracking site Downdetector showing a surge in error reports. Users have been unable to access the app, send messages, or use key features. The outage doesn’t stop there, platforms including Fortnite, Canva, Duolingo, Roblox, and even Amazon’s own Alexa devices and Ring cameras are reportedly offline or unstable.

The root cause appears to stem from core infrastructure failures, particularly affecting services like Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) running in the US-East-1 region. Many companies rely on these backend tools, meaning an AWS failure can ripple across the internet rapidly.

At present, AWS is working on containment and mitigation, but no firm timeline has been given for full restoration. Until then, expect ongoing instability in services across social media, gaming, fintech, and more.

What to do when apps like Snapchat, Fortnite, Canva, and more are down?

If you’re locked out of Snapchat or other apps, it’s not just you, many users are impacted globally.

Try using alternative access methods when available (web apps, alternative login servers).

Remain patient: large-scale infra outages often take hours to fully resolve.

Article feature image source: Unsplash