Sony Launches PlayStation Family App for Parental Controls

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is rolling out a new PlayStation Family app, designed to help parents manage their children’s gaming experience more easily. Available today on the App Store and Google Play Store, the app brings PlayStation’s parental control features directly to iOS and Android devices.

The app builds on existing PS5 and PS4 settings with guided onboarding for child accounts and real-time notifications about what kids are playing. Parents can approve or deny requests for extra playtime or restricted games instantly from their phone.

Sony has included the key features that you can check below:

Activity Reports : View daily and weekly summaries of playtime and game activity.

: View daily and weekly summaries of playtime and game activity. Manage Playtime : Set daily limits, with the ability to approve requests for extra time.

: Set daily limits, with the ability to approve requests for extra time. Spending Controls : Add funds, track balances, and set monthly spending limits for PlayStation Store purchases.

: Add funds, track balances, and set monthly spending limits for PlayStation Store purchases. Content Filters : Apply age-based presets or customize restrictions for each child.

: Apply age-based presets or customize restrictions for each child. Social Settings: Control how children connect with others and access social features.

Sony says the launch is part of its effort to provide a safe and customizable gaming environment for families. The app is available in most markets starting today, with more enhancements planned in future updates. Parents can download the PlayStation Family app now on iOS and Android.