How to Enable HDR in Stalker 2 Step by Step

Want the best visuals in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl? This step-by-step guide explains exactly how to enable HDR so you can unlock richer contrast and brighter highlights.

How to enable HDR in Stalker 2?

1. Check your Windows HDR settings

Press Win + I to open Settings. Go to System > Display.

Select your HDR-capable monitor. Toggle on Use HDR. Restart your PC.

2. Enable HDR in the game

Launch Stalker 2. Open Settings. Go to Video. Turn on the HDR option.

Adjust peak brightness or tone mapping if available.

If the toggle does not appear, confirm Windows HDR is active and your display supports HDR10.

Press Win + X and open Device Manager. Expand Display adapters. Right-click your GPU and choose Update driver. Select Search automatically for drivers.

Restart your PC.

4. Calibrate your HDR display

Open Settings and go to System > Display. Click HDR.

Select Calibrate your display for HDR video. Follow the on-screen wizard. Save and apply the results.

Is HDR worth it for gaming?

Improves color depth and detail.

Enhances contrast in dark areas.

Makes lighting and effects more realistic.

Boosts immersion in large environments.

Adds a cinematic presentation.

FAQs