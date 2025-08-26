Enable HDR on RTX GPUs: Quick Setup Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

High Dynamic Range can make games and movies look stunning on your RTX-powered PC. With brighter highlights, deeper blacks, and richer colors, enabling HDR transforms visuals on Windows 11 into a more immersive experience.

How to enable HDR on RTX graphics cards in Windows 11?

1. Change Display settings

Right-click the desktop and select Display settings.

Select your HDR-ready display if you use multiple monitors. Toggle Use HDR to On. Restart your PC to apply the changes.

2. Turn on Auto HDR for gaming

Open Settings > System > Display. Click HDR.

Enable Auto HDR.

For step-by-step guidance, follow how to turn on Auto HDR in Windows 11.

3. Adjust HDR settings for best quality

Go to Settings > System > Display > HDR. Use the HDR/SDR brightness balance slider to match desktop apps and game visuals. Calibrate in-game HDR sliders after enabling HDR in Windows.

If your image looks flat, see fixes for Windows HDR washed out and learn the best HDR settings in Windows 11.

Check if your RTX GPU and display support HDR

RTX 2000, 3000, and 4000 series support HDR, but your display must be HDR10 capable and connected via HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.4. Enable HDR in the monitor on-screen menu if needed. For a quick value check, read is HDR good for gaming.

If you are enabling HDR mainly for Stalker 2, you can follow this step-by-step guide on HDR in Stalker 2 for game-specific settings and calibration tips.

Improve HDR performance

Update Nvidia drivers in GeForce Experience.

Close background apps that capture or overlay video.

Use native resolution with a high refresh rate your cable supports.

Lower overly aggressive in-game ray tracing or post-processing settings.

For tuning tips, see Windows 11 HDR performance. If HDR broke after updates, apply the fixes in HDR not working after Windows update.