Enable HDR on RTX GPUs: Quick Setup Guide

by Milan Stanojevic 

High Dynamic Range can make games and movies look stunning on your RTX-powered PC. With brighter highlights, deeper blacks, and richer colors, enabling HDR transforms visuals on Windows 11 into a more immersive experience.

How to enable HDR on RTX graphics cards in Windows 11?

Table of contents

1. Change Display settings

  1. Right-click the desktop and select Display settings.
    display settings
  2. Select your HDR-ready display if you use multiple monitors.
  3. Toggle Use HDR to On.
  4. Restart your PC to apply the changes.

2. Turn on Auto HDR for gaming

  1. Open Settings > System > Display.
  2. Click HDR.
    hdr settings app
  3. Enable Auto HDR.

For step-by-step guidance, follow how to turn on Auto HDR in Windows 11.

3. Adjust HDR settings for best quality

  1. Go to Settings > System > Display > HDR.
  2. Use the HDR/SDR brightness balance slider to match desktop apps and game visuals.
  3. Calibrate in-game HDR sliders after enabling HDR in Windows.

If your image looks flat, see fixes for Windows HDR washed out and learn the best HDR settings in Windows 11.

Check if your RTX GPU and display support HDR

RTX 2000, 3000, and 4000 series support HDR, but your display must be HDR10 capable and connected via HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.4. Enable HDR in the monitor on-screen menu if needed. For a quick value check, read is HDR good for gaming.

If you are enabling HDR mainly for Stalker 2, you can follow this step-by-step guide on HDR in Stalker 2 for game-specific settings and calibration tips.

Improve HDR performance

  • Update Nvidia drivers in GeForce Experience.
  • Close background apps that capture or overlay video.
  • Use native resolution with a high refresh rate your cable supports.
  • Lower overly aggressive in-game ray tracing or post-processing settings.

For tuning tips, see Windows 11 HDR performance. If HDR broke after updates, apply the fixes in HDR not working after Windows update.

Why is HDR not available in Settings?

Your monitor may not support HDR or the connection uses an older cable. Use HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.4 and enable HDR in the monitor menu.

Does HDR reduce FPS on RTX GPUs?

There can be a small performance cost. Modern RTX cards handle HDR well, but you can lower heavy effects if needed.

Can I use HDR on multiple monitors?

Yes. Each display must support HDR and you need to enable it per monitor in Windows settings.

