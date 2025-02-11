What is StarWindServiceAE.exe and Should I Remove it?

This is usually not a harmful file

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

StarWindServiceAE.exe is a process associated with Alcohol 120%, a disc authoring tool used for virtualizing storage devices. However, if you don’t remember installing or using such software or don’t need it, you may delete it or better, uninstall the software which uses it.

Is StarWindServiceAE.exe safe?

Yes, StarWindServiceAE.exe is generally safe, provided it is located in the official installation directory from Alcohol 120% in Program Files: %ProgramFiles%\alcohol soft\alcohol 120\starwind\starwindserviceae.exe.

However, if the file is located elsewhere (e.g., C:\Windows\System32 or any suspicious directory), it could be a virus disguised as a legitimate process.

1. Should I remove StarWindServiceAE.exe?

✅ You should keep it if:

You use Alcohol 120% software .

. Your system relies on iSCSI storage virtualization or virtual disk management.

❌ You should remove it if:

You don’t use Alcohol 120% software or virtualization tools.

or virtualization tools. The file is consuming excessive CPU, RAM, or disk resources .

. You find it running from an unknown location, indicating potential malware.

2. How to check if StarWindServiceAE.exe is a virus?

Verify Location Right-click Task Manager ( Ctrl + Shift + Esc ) and find StarWindServiceAE.exe

( + + ) and find Right-click the process → Open file location

Ensure it’s in the associated Program Files folder Scan for Malware Use Windows Security or third-party antivirus to scan the file.

or third-party antivirus to scan the file. If flagged as a threat, remove it immediately.

3. How to disable or remove StarWindServiceAE.exe?

Disable the Service (without uninstalling)

Press Win + R , type services.msc, and hit Enter . Find StarWind AE Service in the list. Right-click on it and select Properties, then change the Startup Type to Disabled. Click Apply and OK.

Uninstall the StarWind software

Press Win + R , type appwiz.cpl, and hit Enter . Locate Alcohol 120% in the installed applications list. Click Uninstall and follow the prompts. Restart your PC to ensure the service is gone.

You should also verify the C:\Program Files\StarWind Software folder to see if it’s gone.

In conclusion, StarWindServiceAE.exe is usually not a harmful file if it comes with legitimate software. However, if you don’t use the app or don’t remember installing it, you can uninstall the software and delete the file. As any .exe file, this may be disguised to appear harmless so you should run an antivirus scan if you have any doubts.

If you have any questions about StarWindServiceAE.exe, let us know in the comments below.